Mumbai, Mar 30, 2020 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on March 27, 2020

Money Market Operations as on March 27, 2020(Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)MONEY MARKETS@ Volume(One Leg) Weighted Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 2,86,245.07 1.09 0.01-5.50 I. Call Money 13,751.18 4.68 2.40-5.50 II. Triparty Repo 2,10,651.70 0.85 0.02-4.00 III. Market Repo 61,842.19 1.11 0.01-3.00 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 -B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 1,287.80 5.37 3.10-5.50 II. Term Money@@ 1,270.00 4.95-7.50 III. Triparty Repo 758.00 4.29 4.00-5.24 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 3,670.00 8.50 8.50-8.50RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Fri, 27/03/2020 3 Mon, 30/03/2020 4,43,973.00 4.002. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 27/03/2020 13 Thu, 09/04/2020 1,18,029.00 4.39 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Fri, 27/03/2020 3 Mon, 30/03/2020 1,262.00 4.654. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,35,731.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Thu, 26/03/2020 12 Tue, 07/04/2020 11,772.00 5.16 Mon, 23/03/2020 16 Wed, 08/04/2020 31,585.00 5.16 Tue, 24/03/2020 16 Thu, 09/04/2020 46,160.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 4,782.06 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 2,19,416.06 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -3,16,314.94 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 27/03/2020 5,36,186.38 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 27/03/2020 5,45,446.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 27/03/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 13/03/2020 2,61,748.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralised transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralised transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ includes refinance facilities extended by RBI and as per the press release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.