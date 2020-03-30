Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Mar 30, 2020 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on March 27, 2020

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 11:16 IST
Mumbai, Mar 30, 2020 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on March 27, 2020

Money Market Operations as on March 27, 2020(Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent)MONEY MARKETS@ Volume(One Leg) Weighted Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 2,86,245.07 1.09 0.01-5.50 I. Call Money 13,751.18 4.68 2.40-5.50 II. Triparty Repo 2,10,651.70 0.85 0.02-4.00 III. Market Repo 61,842.19 1.11 0.01-3.00 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 -B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 1,287.80 5.37 3.10-5.50 II. Term Money@@ 1,270.00 4.95-7.50 III. Triparty Repo 758.00 4.29 4.00-5.24 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 3,670.00 8.50 8.50-8.50RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate / Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Fri, 27/03/2020 3 Mon, 30/03/2020 4,43,973.00 4.002. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo Fri, 27/03/2020 13 Thu, 09/04/2020 1,18,029.00 4.39 (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Fri, 27/03/2020 3 Mon, 30/03/2020 1,262.00 4.654. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -5,35,731.00 II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo Thu, 26/03/2020 12 Tue, 07/04/2020 11,772.00 5.16 Mon, 23/03/2020 16 Wed, 08/04/2020 31,585.00 5.16 Tue, 24/03/2020 16 Thu, 09/04/2020 46,160.00 5.16 (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - - D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 4,782.06 E. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 2,19,416.06 F. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -3,16,314.94 RESERVE POSITION@G. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 27/03/2020 5,36,186.38 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 27/03/2020 5,45,446.00 H. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 27/03/2020 0.00 I. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 13/03/2020 2,61,748.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralised transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralised transactions of 15 days to one year tenor $ includes refinance facilities extended by RBI and as per the press release: 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020 ¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015 * Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF-Reverse Repo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing following his uncle's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullahs uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard....

Rugby Australia posts big losses, warns of 'significant cuts'

Rugby Australias alarming financial state heading into the coronavirus shutdown was revealed Monday with the organisation posting a near Aus10 million US6.0 million deficit, not helped by a hefty payment to the sacked Israel Folau. The 2019...

Lupin gets EIR from USFDA for Florida-based inhalation research centre

Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has received an establishment inspection report EIR from the US health regulator for its inhalation research centre in Florida. The facility was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration USFDA, betw...

Britain orders 10,000 ventilators from F1, aerospace consortium

Britain has ordered more than 10,000 ventilators from a consortium of leading aerospace, engineering and technology companies, with production to begin this week.The group, including Airbus, BAE Systems, Ford and Formula One racing teams, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020