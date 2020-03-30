Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors on COVID-19 duty at 2 city hospitals to be accommodated at pvt hotel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:41 IST
Doctors on COVID-19 duty at 2 city hospitals to be accommodated at pvt hotel

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The doctors treating coronavirus patients at LNJP and GBP hospitals will be accommodated at a private hotel here on city government's expense, said an order from the Delhi health department. The order issued on March 29 said the accommodation will be provided at the plush Lalit Hotel in central Delhi.

"It has been decided that doctors working on COVID-19 duty at LNJP Hospital and GB Pant Hospital would be provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit and the payment of the same shall be borne by the Delhi government," the order said. The district magistrate of New Delhi would make necessary arrangements to make 100 rooms available at the hotel on Barakhamba Road, it said.

The LNJP Hospital, GBP Hospital and other few hospitals are among the facilities where doctors are deployed round-the-clock for attending positive or suspected cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted on Monday, "Doctors are on the frontlines of the battle against Coronavirus. All doctors serving in Delhi government's Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty will now be housed in Hotel Lalit. #DelhiFightsCorona." The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stands at 72, including two deaths till March 29. PTI KND SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Japan has no plan to declare state of emergency April 1 - Suga

Japans top government spokesman said on Monday there was no truth to rumours the government was planning to declare a state of emergency from April 1 to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also...

FEATURE-India's women seaweed divers swim against the tide of climate change

In a blue plastic barrel, Meenakshi Mookupori packed her belongings for a five-day stay on an island in the Indian Ocean, off the Coromandal coast of south India.Besides her clothes, toothbrush, and soap, she included her diving gear - a wo...

Prisoners riot in Iran, region's worst virus outbreak

Prisoners in southern Iran broke cameras and caused other damage during a riot, state media reported Monday, the latest in a series of violent prison disturbances in the country, which is battling the most severe coronavirus outbreak in the...

Automobile manufacturers have been asked to make ventilators and they are working on it: Health ministry.

Automobile manufacturers have been asked to make ventilators and they are working on it Health ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020