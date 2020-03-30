Strides announces successful completion of US FDA inspection

Strides Pharma Science Limited on Monday announced it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the inspection conducted by the USFDA in January 2020 at the company's flagship facility KRS Gardens, Bengaluru. The inspection was related to specific Extended Release applications made from the site, and receipt of EIR confirms the successful closure of the inspections, the Bengaluru-headquartered pharmaceutical company said in a statement.

The flagship facility here is the company's largest manufacturing unit with capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats including tablet, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids, it said. The facility is also capable of manufacturing complex formulations of extended release tablets which is one of the focus areas for the company.

Strides has a large extended release portfolio for the US and other regulated markets with a capability to manufacture these products at multiple sites, the statement said.PTI RS SS PTI PTI.

