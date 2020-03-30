Abbott India shares jump 9 pc

Shares of Abbott India zoomed almost 9 per cent on Monday amid reports that its parent firm Abbott has got approval to launch 5-minute COVID-19 test for use almost anywhere. The scrip jumped 8.97 per cent to close at Rs 15,400 on the BSE. During the day, it advanced 19.36 per cent to Rs 16,869, its 52 week-high.

On the National Stock Exchange, it gained 8.72 per cent to close at Rs 15,380. The BSE has sought clarification from Abbott India Ltd on March 30, 2020, with reference to news that Abbott gets approval to launch 5-minute COVID-19 test.

Rally in the company's scrip was in contrast with a weak broader market, where the BSE benchmark fell 1,375.27 points to close at 28,440.32..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

