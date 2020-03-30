Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suncity Students commended by Satya Nadella for advanced air monitoring system

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:48 IST
Suncity Students commended by Satya Nadella for advanced air monitoring system

Gurugram, 30th March 2020: Students of Suncity School showcased their project- an advanced air monitoring system before Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft during his visit to India. It had earlier won the third prize in AI Challenge at Microsoft EDUDAYS which witnessed a participation of 700+ schools across India to expose the educators to the state –of- art learning and innovation practices in education. The project is a brainchild of four students of Grade 9, namely Diya Bhatnagar, Yashita Manglick, Saksham Diwan and Arush Lall. Ms. Rupa Chakravarty, Director, Suncity School, said “We are elated to receive recognition from Microsoft. The project demonstrates the innovative and creative spirit of the students and is a step forward in transforming education through Transversal learning. We are grateful to Microsoft for providing us with the opportunity to discuss and deliberate on the innovative means to transform education and think empathetically while changing the world.” Aerocras comprises a computing system and sensors that can be used to carefully monitor the amount of Suspended Particulate Matter in the surroundings. Through IoT, the project can improvise on current air purifiers by switching it on automatically when the amount exceeds the safe limit, thereby conserving energy. These four students had undertaken the project as a part of their assignment. Diya Bhatnagar was the leader of the project who enjoys coding and designing using Photoshop. She has programmed various applications such as Dishi which is a messaging application. Another member, Arush Lall had won the TCS Ion 2019 - Creativity and Innovation - First in India. Wherein, he was awarded with a cheque amount of Rs 50,000. He has also been a part of the World Scholar’s Cup - 3rd best team in South Asia. The other two members, Yashita Manglick and Saksham Diwan are proficient in editing.

Diya Bhatnagar, the project lead and a student of Suncity School, said “It was an amazing and enriching experience to meet Satya Nadella. He commended us for recognizing the magnitude of air pollution as a massive challenge. Going forward, we intend to leverage AI to assess the causes of not only air pollution but also noise and water pollution and facilitate informed decision-making.” The second edition of Education Days 2019 witnessed a participation of 700+ schools and students across India. It recognized the efforts of schools on the usage of technology in day-to-day classrooms to enable next-level collaboration. It also aimed to instil critical thinking, problem-solving, self-management and responsible decision-making skills among students. The annual event is in line with Microsoft’s vision to evolve the educational landscape of the country through the integration of technology. Suncity School was earlier selected to represent its Multiple Intelligence Lab by Microsoft through Skype in Virtual Field Tour (VFT).

PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

EasyJet grounds fleet as pandemic pushes airlines to the brink

British budget airline EasyJet has grounded its fleet of 344 planes and has no clear idea when it might resume flights, it said on Monday, highlighting the strain on airlines trying to survive the coronavirus pandemic. EasyJet said it would...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 30

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 2,757 -health official

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 2,757 with 117 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 41,495.In the past 24 hours...

Olympics organisers in talks to hold opening ceremony on July 23, 2021 - Asahi TV

The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in final-stage discussions to hold the opening ceremony for the rescheduled Games on July 23, 2021, Japans Asahi TV reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.The International Olympics Committe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020