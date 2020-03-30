Left Menu
Development News Edition

Barclays sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:06 IST
Barclays sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure

Barclays drew cautious investor support on Monday for setting itself an ambition to reach 'net zero' for its own carbon emissions and the activities it finances by 2050. Investors, politicians and activists are increasingly turning their focus to the role of the banking system in helping accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"We wanted to see leadership from Barclays on this critical issue and their proposed ambition is a significant first step," said Diandra Soobiah, Head of Responsible Investment at NEST. A group of investors plans to file a resolution at the British bank's AGM calling on it to phase out lending to the fossil fuel sector, a move which has prompted Barclays to come up with its own resolution.

The bank said this would commit it to aligning its financing activities with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement on climate and provide targets to judge its progress and report on them regularly, starting in 2021. Barclays said it would also continue to engage with ShareAction and other investors behind the resolution as it develops the strategy and expected them to back its move.

It did not comment on whether it recommended backing ShareAction's resolution. Voting for both would "cement the bank’s new high-level climate commitment while at the same time insisting on the near-term ambition needed to deliver the results everyone wants," Wolfgang Kuhn, ShareAction's Director of Finance Sector Strategies, said.

"A climate strategy cannot be considered complete without recognising that transition necessarily means phase-out when it comes to fossil fuels, particularly the highest carbon fuels where Barclays has significant exposure," he added. NEST, which manages UK corporate pension scheme money, said it would also support both resolutions.

"It’s important that more details follow quickly on how Barclays will deliver these ambitious climate targets, particularly their pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050," NEST's Soobiah said. However, Lankelly Chase, which co-filed the ShareAction resolution, said by proposing an ambition of becoming net zero rather than committing to it, Barclays was "asking permission to fall short of its own obligations".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Cabin crew swap aircraft aisles for hospitals in UK's coronavirus fight

Britains temporary hospitals are seeking volunteers from airlines, calling on cabin crew members who are currently grounded to use their first-aid skills and calm manner to help get the new Nightingale hospitals up and running. Ashley Brown...

Covid-19: Coal India arm NCL sets up 200-bed isolation facility, contributes one-day salary of employees to PM CARES fund

Coal India arm NCL has set up a quarantine facility with 200 isolation beds to help in containing the spread of Covid-19, an official said on Monday. Besides, the company said it will contribute one-day salary of its employees to PM CARES f...

Ukraine parliament approves new finance, health ministers at special session

Ukraines parliament on Monday approved the appointment of a new finance minister and health minister.Serhiy Marchenko, deputy finance minister in 2016-2018 and deputy head of the presidential office of Petro Poroshenko in 2018-2019, was app...

Australia pledges $80 bln wages subsidy to protect jobs from coronavirus

Australia will spend A130 billion 79.85 billion to subsidize the wages of an estimated 6 million people, marking the third tranche of stimulus designed to limit the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys economy.Prime Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020