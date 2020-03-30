Torrent Group commits Rs 100 cr to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Torrent Group on Monday pledged Rs 100 crore donation, including a contribution of Rs 50 crore to PM CARES Fund, to fight spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Torrent said the outbreak of coronavirus has not only cast enormous financial and administrative burden on the government, but has also very badly affected the poorer sections of society.

"The poor are in need of urgent help and relief," it said. "It is indeed very comforting that the government under the able leadership of Narendra Modi is doing its best for the people of the country and is being globally cited as a shining example of how dedicated and decisive leadership is paramount for control of the pandemic and caring of the vulnerable sections of the society." The pharma-to-power group said the Rs 100-crore donation is to strengthen the government's efforts to fight the pandemic and its fallout on poorer sections of society. This would be made up of Rs 50 crore by way of contribution to the PM–CARES Fund and an equivalent amount under various initiatives such as providing essential medicines to government hospitals free of cost, contributions to state government relief funds, donations to NGOs doing grassroots work and provision of PPEs to healthcare workers.

"In addition to the above, Torrent Group will ensure that employees (including thousands of contract and construction workers working under our contractors) are paid full wages for the entire duration of the lockdown and the entire cost of the same will be borne by the Torrent Group," the statement said.

