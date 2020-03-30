Left Menu
Leverage postal network for delivery of medicines, masks, PPE: Prasad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:36 IST
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday asked the Department of Posts to leverage its pan-India network for delivery of essential items like medicines, masks and personal protection equipment (PPE) during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The communications minister also asked the Department of Telecom to resolve issues being faced by telecom operators in managing networks and services in coordination with corresponding state governments as well as extend full assistance to the governments in maintaining helplines, control rooms, hospitals and ambulance services on priority basis.

"Minister also observed that post offices have largest network across the country and this network should be leveraged upon for delivery of essentials like medicine, masks, personal protection equipment, etc. with the coordination of state governments," the communications ministry said in a statement. Prasad, who held a review meeting with telecom and postal department heads in each state via video conferencing, suggested that retired employees of the postal department should also be consulted and involved in planning and finding innovative solutions to help people during the lockdown. During the meeting, it was underlined that posts and telecom are essential services and must be maintained without any interruption. The officials were asked to coordinate with corresponding state governments for resolving issues with telecom operators like Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone. "It was also instructed that full cooperation and assistance should be extended to all State Governments for maintaining their communication network," the statement said.

It was informed during the meeting that cash-strapped BSNL and MTNL are working diligently to make payments to their employees who recently opted for VRS. "BSNL has released Rs 4100 crore exgratia payment on Friday and Rs 4900 crore for leave encashment on Monday. Similarly, MTNL has also released Rs 1050 crore towards payment of leave encashment, EPF, CPF and gratuity," the statement said. At the meeting, it was decided to extend validity of all pre-paid mobile phones of BSNL and MTNL till April 20 which will enable incoming calls and Rs 10 worth of outgoing calls will also be allowed to all these pre-paid customers..

