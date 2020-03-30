Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI announces 2nd tranche of long-term repo operation on Apr 3

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:19 IST
RBI announces 2nd tranche of long-term repo operation on Apr 3

The Reserve Bank on Monday announced the second tranche of targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO) of Rs 25,000 crore for a three-year tenor. The TLTRO as an instrument was introduced last Friday along with the policy rate cut of 0.75 per cent in order to encourage financial institutions to lend more. A slew of incentives were also announced to encourage the same.

The second TLTRO will be conducted for the notified amount on April 3 for an hour starting 11 AM, the apex bank said. The total size of the TLTRO has been fixed at Rs 1 lakh crore and the RBI had announced the first TLTRO immediately on Friday.

The banks have to deploy the money in well-rated corporate bonds and have been incentivised by making it possible to recognise such investments in the held to maturity rather than mark to market, which makes a bank's earnings exposed to market volatilities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: Maha's Parli power station shut due to low demand

Parli in Maharashtras Beed district has been shut andgeneration of electricity stopped due to lack of demand causedby the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, anofficial said on MondayIt has a capacity to generate 750 megawatts ofel...

Italy's epidemic should stabilise soon, but vigilance needed - WHO

Lockdowns and stringent measures in place in Italy for the past two weeks should lead soon to a stabilisation in its coronavirus epidemic, but vigilant follow-up will be required, a senior official of the World Health Organization WHO said ...

COVID-19; Telangana reports second death; total cases at 77

in Telangana taking the toll to two, even as the total number touched 77 after six fresh cases were reported on Monday. However, as many as 13 patients who underwent treatment for coronavirus were discharged on Monday, a media bulletin on C...

G20 finance officials to speak again on Tuesday about coronavirus -sources

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 major economies will convene via video conference on Tuesday, for the second time in just over a week, to coordinate their response to the coronavirus pandemic, three sources told R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020