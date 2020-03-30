Left Menu
Coronavirus pandemic impacts operations; may return to full capacity in coming weeks: Vedanta

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 23:31 IST
Vedanta Ltd on Monday said its operations, including mining, oil and gas, have been impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak and the company expects return to the full capacity in the coming weeks. The company and its subsidiaries have been taking various precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees and stakeholders, Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.

"While most of our operations are essential or continuous in nature, (still) we have had temporary disruptions largely driven by logistical bottlenecks. We expect these issues to be resolved over the short term that will allow the company to return to full capacity in coming weeks," it said. There are various advisory directives issued by the central /state governments and municipal authorities in India to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus.

It said that through a circular issued by the Ministry of Mines dated March 26, it has been advised that state governments should facilitate measures that would ensure continuity of operations of steel, aluminum, copper, cement and other such plants that require continuous process. The related activities such as supply, movement of raw materials and equipment, including imported ones, through rail, air and ports can be similarly facilitated, it said.

The aforesaid mining operations including allied activities as well as the oil and gas business operations which is covered under manufacturing of essential commodities, will be carried out during the lockdown period as per the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs and advisories issued to the state governments by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, including ICMR, NDMA and other related agencies. "Accordingly, our sites will be operational in compliance with the referred order," it said.

