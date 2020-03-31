Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employment-based backlog to double by 2030, Indians have to wait for decades for Green Card: CRS

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 08:56 IST
Employment-based backlog to double by 2030, Indians have to wait for decades for Green Card: CRS

Employment-based backlog for legal permanent US residency is expected to double by 2030 and Indians will have to wait for decades for the coveted Green Card, according to a latest Congressional report. A Green Card allows a non-US citizen to live and work permanently in America.

Indian IT professionals, most of whom are highly skilled and come to the US mainly on the H-1B work visas, are the worst sufferers of the current immigration system which imposes a seven per cent per country quota on allotment of the Green Card. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) report said that the time frame would reduce a bit even if the per country cap on its allocation is removed by the Congress.

Almost 1 million lawfully present foreign workers and their family members have been approved for, and are waiting to receive, Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status (a Green Card). This employment-based backlog is projected to double by fiscal 2030, the report said. The back log exists because the number of foreign workers whom US employers sponsor for Green Cards each year exceeds the annual statutory Green Card allocation. In addition to this numerical limit, a statutory seven per cent per-country ceiling prevents the monopolisation of employment-based Green Cards by a few countries.

For nationals from large migrant-sending countries — India and China — the numerical limit and per-country ceiling have created inordinately long waits for employment-based green cards. New prospective immigrants entering the backlog (beneficiaries) outnumber available Green Cards by more than two to one, it said. "Many Indian nationals will have to wait decades to receive a Green Card. The backlog can impose significant hardship on these prospective immigrants, many of whom already reside in the United States. It can also disadvantage US employers, relative to other countries' employers, for attracting highly trained workers," the report said. The CRS report is based on the analyses of its projects about the 10-year impact of eliminating the seven per cent per country ceiling on the first three employment-based immigration categories: EB1, EB2, and EB3. It models outcomes under current law and under the provisions of S. 386, as amended.

The bill would phase out the per country ceiling over three years and reserve green cards for certain foreign workers, but it would not increase the current limit of 120,120 Green Cards for the three employment-based immigration categories. According to CRS, the analysis projects similar outcomes for all three employment-based categories: Indian, and to a lesser extent Chinese, nationals in the backlog would experience shorter wait times under S 386 compared with current law.

"The bill would eliminate current EB1, EB2, and EB3 backlogs in 3, 17, and 7 years, respectively, with modest differences by country of origin. Subsequently, new prospective immigrants would receive Green Cards on a first come, first-served basis with equal wait times within each category, regardless of origin country," the CRS said. "By FY2030, EB1, EB2, and EB3 petition holders could expect to wait 7, 37, and 11 years, respectively. Maintaining the seven per cent per-country ceiling, by contrast would substantially increase the already long wait times for Indian and Chinese nationals, but it would continue to allow those from elsewhere to receive Green Cards relatively quickly," CRS report said.

It said S 386 would not reduce future backlogs compared to current law. Given current trends, the analysis projects that by 2030, the EB1 backlog would grow from an estimated 119,732 individuals to an estimated 268,246 individuals; the EB2 backlog would grow from 627,448 to 1,471,360 individuals; and the EB3 backlog, from 168,317 to 456,190 individuals. Majority of Indian-Americans in H-1B visa category who apply for green card are either in EB2 or EB3.

"The total backlog for all three categories would increase from an estimated 915,497 individuals currently to an estimated 2,195,795 individuals by FY2030. These outcomes would occur whether or not S 386 is enacted, because the bill maintains the current limit on number of green cards issued," the CRS said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Airlines must suggest possible U.S. compensation for grants -Treasury

Airlines must suggest possible compensation in return for government cash assistance and agree to conditions that include not cutting pay or laying off employees through Sept. 30, the U.S. Treasury Department said in guidelines issued on Mo...

Coronavirus: China reports 48 new imported cases, one death

China has reported 48 new confirmed imported cases of the novel coronavirus while the death toll reached 3,305 with one more fatality from the virus-hit Hubei province, health officials said on Tuesday. Chinas National Health Commission NHC...

68-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in state: Govt

A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus here, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two, the government said on Tuesday. The condition of the man was extremely critical, a press release from the state-run Thiruvananthapu...

EXCLUSIVE-Japan businessman paid $8.2 mln by Tokyo Olympics bid lobbied figure at center of French corruption probe

A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyos successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympics, which was postponed last week due to the coronavirus, said he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020