MakeMyTrip launches 'Stays for Saviours' initiative to support healthcare providers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:17 IST
Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said it has launched 'Stays for Saviours' initiative to support temporary accommodation needs of the medical frontline force fighting COVID-19 at special rates. "This initiative has been rolled out in partnership with hotel chains and independent hotels that are pitching in to support our healthcare heroes across 26 states and 4 Union Territories", MakeMyTrip said in a statement. It will enable medical practitioners to discover and book from over 900 hotel properties across 200 cities in India on the MakeMyTrip app, it added.

Many prominent hotel chains like The Park Hotels, IHG, Ginger Hotels, TreeHouse, Lemon Tree Hotels, Oyo Hotels, Keys Group, Sarovar Hotels, Royal Orchid, Citrus Group, Intellistay, Justa, Golden Tulip Hotels Chain, Lyvue group and hundreds of independent hotels have opened their doors at special rates for India’s healthcare workers, MakeMyTrip said. On the initiative, MakeMyTrip Executive Chairman Deep Kalra said: "We are grateful for the courage shown by healthcare workers and we want to assist them by providing comfortable and subsidised accommodation options to these heroic first responders". The global outbreak of COVID-19 is making people live through extraordinary times and the exceptional service of frontline workers who are fighting this on behalf of humanity needs everyone’s support and encouragement, he added.

"Our initiative Stays for Saviours is made possible with the support of our valued partner hotels who share our sense of gratitude towards the medical fraternity that is standing tall to serve humanity during one if its toughest hours," MakeMyTrip Group CEO Rajesh Magow said..

