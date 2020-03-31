Future Generali India announces relief grant for COVID-19 positive 'active' agents

Non-life insurance company Future Generali India Insurance on Tuesday said it will give a relief grant of Rs 50,000 each to its 'active' agents, if they or their immediate family members are tested positive for COVID-19. The company said the move is aimed at supporting 'active' agents who are working amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"While the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, our agents have been instrumental in creating awareness and getting so many people insured so that in the time of need, they are taken care off. So it's our turn now to take care of them," the company's managing director and CEO Anup Rau said in a statement. He said Rs 50,000 will be transferred to bank accounts of active agents in case they, their spouses or their children are diagnosed with the infection. The entire amount will be given immediately, without any waiting period,” he said.

Future Generali India Insurance has over 8,000 agents. The company said it is supporting its employees on a one-to-one basis, in case they have been detected with COVID-19 or have been quarantined.