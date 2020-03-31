Left Menu
ITC starts producing Savlon hand sanitisers from fragrances factory

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:16 IST
ITC starts producing Savlon hand sanitisers from fragrances factory

FMCG major ITC on Tuesday said it has started production of Savlon hand sanitisers from its Manpura facility in Himachal Pradesh, which has been designed to produce premium fine fragrances to meet soaring demand due to coronavirus pandemic. The company said it has re-purposed the perfume facility to help produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of Savlon hand sanitisers as there has been an unprecedented surge in demand for hand hygiene products like sanitisers.

Commenting on the step, ITC Personal Care Products Chief Executive Sameer Satpathy said,"Addressing a larger national requirement during the coronavirus pandemic, ITC has re-purposed its recently commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Manpura, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture Savlon hand sanitisers." He further said: "This initiative reinforces our efforts to enable enhanced production and supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market which is the need of the hour to help fight the virus and contain its spread." ITC said it has redoubled efforts to ensure enhanced supply and availability of Savlon range of products in the market. "This intervention will enable ITC to meet the demand surge for sanitisers in the market," the company added. The company said it has also reduced prices of Savlon sanitisers in line with the government order and in public interest, while it has also reinforced efforts to enhance awareness about the importance of hand hygiene through campaigns across digital, print and other communication platforms.

