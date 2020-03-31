COVID-19: Piramal Group commits Rs 25 cr donation to PM fund

Piramal Group on Tuesday said it has pledged Rs 25 crore towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The monetary commitment comes on the heels of the manpower and services that have already been deployed in collaboration with the central and state government entities to address the unprecedented challenges created by this crisis, Piramal Group said in a statement.

The group stands in solidarity with the efforts of the government to overcome this pandemic that is impacting millions of lives and countries across the globe, it added. Piramal Foundation, the group's philanthropic arm that has presence in 25 states across India continues to work in partnership with the government, in the remotest parts of the country as it deploys various measures through its three initiatives, to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

The three initiatives of the foundation are Piramal Swasthya, Piramal School of Leadership and Piramal Sarvajal. In his individual capacity, Ajay Piramal, Chairman-Piramal Group along with other eminent personalities from the industry is actively supporting the Maharashtra State Government in its readiness efforts to handle the COVID-19 crisis, it added.

Piramal Group, through its pharmaceutical business, manufactures and supplies drug products and services that are considered life-sustaining and critical to public health and the healthcare sector. Classified as critical manufacturing during this pandemic, all of our 14 facilities across the globe, remain operational, it added..

