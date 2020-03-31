Left Menu
Coal India asks staff to abide by govt guidelines on COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:46 IST
Coal India asks staff to abide by govt guidelines on COVID-19

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) With coronavirus cases rising in India, Coal India has urged its employees to abide by the guidelines issued by the government to overcome the current crisis. "I urge all in Coal India family to abide by the guidelines in true spirit issued by Central/State Government, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare or Coal India from time to time," Chairman and Managing Director Pramod Agrawal said in a letter to the employees.     He also appealed to the employees to maintain social distancing, personal hygiene at home and work place, if called to attend, and wear protective gears as needed.      Covid-19, he said, poses a greater challenge to the entire society and the country

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, had set an ambitious target of 660 million tonnes of production for 2019-20.

