Coal India pledges Rs 220 cr donation to PM fund

State-owned Coal India (CIL) has pledged Rs 220 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) to fight against coronavirus pandemic, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has said. "Glad to see coal PSUs coming forward & pledging donations to #PMCARES in fight against #COVID19 @CoalIndiaHQ has committed Rs. 220 crores @NLCIndiaLimited has committed Rs 25 crores," Joshi has said in tweet.

Exuding confidence, the minister tweeted that "Corona will lose, India will win' #IndiaFightsCorona". CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

