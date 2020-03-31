Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal India pledges Rs 220 cr donation to PM fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:26 IST
Coal India pledges Rs 220 cr donation to PM fund

State-owned Coal India (CIL) has pledged Rs 220 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES) to fight against coronavirus pandemic, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi has said. "Glad to see coal PSUs coming forward & pledging donations to #PMCARES in fight against #COVID19 @CoalIndiaHQ has committed Rs. 220 crores @NLCIndiaLimited has committed Rs 25 crores," Joshi has said in tweet.

Exuding confidence, the minister tweeted that "Corona will lose, India will win' #IndiaFightsCorona". CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

French doctor claiming COVID-19 infection jailed for coughing at police

A French doctor who claimed to have coronavirus and coughed at police responding to a domestic violence callout has received an effective two-year jail sentence, officials told AFP on Tuesday. The 66-year-old doctor from a hospital in the n...

EU warns Hungary not to flout democracy with coronavirus laws

The European Union warned Hungary on Tuesday that emergency measures adopted by its nationalist government to fight the coronavirus crisis must not undercut democracy.Hungarys parliament on Monday granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban an open...

Air India flies foreign nationals to Frankfurt in five flights

Air India on Tuesday operated five chartered flights to Frankfurt carrying foreign nationals, mostly Germans, who were stranded in the country due to the nationwide lockdown, according to an airline spokesperson. The five flights were opera...

C'garh: Number of coronavirus patients goes up to nine

A woman with foreign travel history tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to nine, officials said. Earlier, a 22-year-old man from Korba district who had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020