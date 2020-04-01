Left Menu
NEC Tech India appoints Aalok Kumar as President, CEO

01-04-2020
NEC Technologies India on Wednesday said it has appointed Aalok Kumar as its President and Chief Executive Officer. With this appointment, Takayuki Inaba (former Chairman and Managing Director) has been appointed as Executive Chairman of NEC Technologies India, a statement said.

This change reflects NEC Corporation's strong commitment to the country and India’s growing importance to the company’s global business, it added. "This management restructuring exercise is aimed at accelerating our evolution in India. Capacity building in India will not only bolster our business in this country but also support our global businesses," NEC Corporation President (Global Business Unit) Akihiko Kumagai said.

Kumar brings a good mix of strategic thinking and operational excellence, and his rich experience in business transformation and performance improvement will help accelerate growth, he added. "With him onboard, we are confident that he will take NEC Technologies India to even greater heights and help India achieve its goals," he said.

Kumar said India is a key market in NEC's global growth strategy. "With our huge pool of engineering and technology talent across various verticals, including public safety, communications infrastructure, aviation, logistics and transportation solutions, NEC is contributing significantly to the digital transformation of India," he said.

Kumar said the R&D efforts at NEC Laboratories India have enabled its 'In India- For India' strategy to develop innovative solutions that create social value and are globally scalable. With a workforce of over 6,000 local employees, NEC has deployed a number of cross-industry solutions for the infrastructure, aviation, logistics and transportation sectors.

Some key NEC projects in India include Chennai-Andaman submarine cable project, biometric-based paperless boarding solution and container tracking and optimisation solutions deployed by DMICDC Logistics Data Services..

