Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cottonseed oil cake futures dip on weak demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:34 IST
Cottonseed oil cake futures dip on weak demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 70 to Rs 1,996 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for April delivery traded lower by Rs 70, or 3.39 per cent, to Rs 1,996 per quintal with an open interest of 41,550 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for May delivery fell by Rs 73, or 3.5 per cent, to Rs 2,015 per quintal in 32,950 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

FLAME University imparts education to students even during the COVID-19 pandemic

Pune Maharashtra India Apr 1 ANIHunk Golden and Media FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India has successfully moved to online classes for over 200 courses, including those as diverse as calculus, psychology, finance, ec...

RBI announces more measures to deal with economic fallout of Covid-19

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Wednesday announced more measures, including extension of period for realisation and repatriation of export proceeds, to deal with the economic fallout of Covid-19 pandemic. It also increased ways and means ...

Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru identified among COVID-19 hotspots

Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru have been identified among the prime 25 COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Chikkaballapur, since the last fourteen days, has been emerging as another hotspot, according to B Sriramulu, Minister of Health, Karnataka...

France's Carrefour teams up with Uber Eats for lockdown deliveries

French supermarket retailer Carrefour and Uber Eats announced a new delivery service on Wednesday, aimed at helping Parisians buy essential goods and food during the nationwide lockdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis. The service, whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020