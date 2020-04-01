Dillip Kumar Patel takes charge as Director (HR) of NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said Dillip Kumar Patel has taken charge as Director (HR) from April 1. Patel's appointment comes after superannuation of Saptarshi Roy from the post on March 31. Patel started his career in NTPC way back in 1986 as an Engineering Executive Trainee.

He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from NIT, Rourkela and did his Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (HR & Finance) from MDI, Gurgaon. He has also received management and leadership training inputs from ESCP EAP (Paris, Berlin & Turin), Harvard Business School (USA), & XLRI Jamshedpur. PTI KKS ANU ANU

