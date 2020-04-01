Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB prices 2-year global bond with amount of US$4.5 billion

The bond, with a coupon rate of 0.625% per annum payable semi-annually and a maturity date of 7 April 2022, was priced at 99.909% to yield 45.3 basis points over the 0.375% US Treasury notes due March 2022. 

ADB | Manila | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:36 IST
ADB prices 2-year global bond with amount of US$4.5 billion
The transaction was lead-managed by Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Capital Markets. Image Credit: ANI

 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to the US dollar bond market on 31 March with the pricing of a 2-year global bond with a principal amount of $4.5 billion, proceeds of which will be part of ADB's ordinary capital resources.

"ADB is delighted to be able to show its strength in the capital markets through these very challenging times. This issue, the largest single tranche issuance in ADB's history, enhances ADB's liquidity to respond to Asia's development needs during and beyond this COVID-19 crisis," said ADB Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem. "Targeting the 2-year point on the curve allows ADB to respond to deep investor demand as reflected in the final orderbook being over $7 billion, while still tightening the pricing from initial guidance by 5 basis points."  

The bond, with a coupon rate of 0.625% per annum payable semi-annually and a maturity date of 7 April 2022, was priced at 99.909% to yield 45.3 basis points over the 0.375% US Treasury notes due March 2022.

The transaction was lead-managed by Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Capital Markets.

The issue achieved wide primary market distribution with 41% of the bonds placed in the Americas; 32% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and 27% in Asia. By investor type, 55% of the bonds went to central banks and official institutions, 25% to banks, and 20% to fund managers and other types of investors.

ADB plans to raise around $25 billion from the capital markets in 2020.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 countries ask South Korea for coronavirus testing help - official

South Korea has received requests from 121 countries for help with coronavirus testing, a foreign ministry official said on Wednesday, as authorities around the world come under intense pressure to curb the spread of the disease.South Korea...

Olympic flame to stay a month in Fukushima; next stop unsure

The Olympic flame will be on display until the end of April in Japans northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. Tokyo Olympic and prefecture officials held an official handover ceremonyon Wednesday at the J-Village National Training Center in F...

BEL achieves record turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited BEL posted a turnover in excess of Rs 12,500 crore Provisional Unaudited during 2019-20, a six per cent growth over the previous years figure of Rs 11,789 crore. BELs order book as on Wednesd...

CBSE to offer 'Applied Mathematics' as elective for class 11, 12 students

After introducing two levels of mathematics papers for class 10 students, CBSE will now offer Applied Mathematics as an academic elective at the senior secondary level for those who do not want to take it up for higher studies or wont opt f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020