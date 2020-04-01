Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki reports 16 pc dip in sales in 2019-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:23 IST
Maruti Suzuki reports 16 pc dip in sales in 2019-20
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported a 16.1 percent dip in total sales in 2019-20 at 15,63,297 units as slowdown and coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the auto sector. The auto major had sold 18,62,449 units in the 2018-19 financial year.

Domestic sales during 2019-20 declined 16.7 percent to 14,61,126 units as compared with 17,53,700 units in 2018-19, MSI said in a statement. The company reported a 47 percent decline in total sales at 83,792 units in March, it added.

It had sold 1,58,076 units in March 2019, MSI said in a statement. Domestic sales last month declined 46.4 percent at 79,080 units as against 1,47,613 units in March 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR in March 2020 stood at 15,988 units as compared to 16,826 units in the same month last year, down 5 percent. Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, fell 50.9 percent at 40,519 units as against 82,532 cars in March 2019.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,863 units as compared to 3,672 units earlier. Similarly, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, declined 53.4 percent at 11,904 units as compared to 25,563 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports last month were down 55 percent at 4,712 units as against 10,463 units in the corresponding period last year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Loan moratorium: Most pvt banks go for "opt-in" option

Most of the private sector lenders have decided to go for the opt-in option on loan repayment moratorium, putting the onus on the customer to take the initiative of informing the bank of their choice to go for the three-month breather offer...

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as coronavirus crisis intensifies

U.S. stock index futures sank on Wednesday following stark predictions of a rising U.S. death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, a day after the SP 500 ended its worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.President D...

BJP's Rahul Sinha urges Mamata to help people stranded in other states

BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to make efforts to rescue people who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown because of coronavirus crisis. Sinha was of the view t...

Bangkok to close parks as Thailand's coronavirus cases rise

The Thai capital of Bangkok will close all parks as it tightens measures to rein in a coronavirus pandemic by limiting peoples movements, a city hall spokesman said on Wednesday.Nearly half of the 1,771 infections in the southeast Asian nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020