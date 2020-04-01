Left Menu
Development News Edition

HSBC and Standard Chartered shares dive after dividends scrapped

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:34 IST
HSBC and Standard Chartered shares dive after dividends scrapped

HSBC and Standard Chartered shares nosedived in Hong Kong on Wednesday after the banking giants said they were cancelling dividends and buybacks at the request of regulators because of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcements came after Britain's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) wrote to lenders to ask them to cancel payments of any outstanding dividends to secure capital reserves for the ongoing economic crisis.

HSBC's shares plunged 9.51 percent to HK$40.0 while Standard Chartered fell 7.64 percent to HK$39.9 ($5.2) on the Hang Seng Index. UK-listed banks Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays also cancelled dividends.

The PRA welcomed the decision to suspend dividends and buybacks and said it also expected banks "not to pay any cash bonuses to senior staff, including all material risk-takers". Banks are being hammered by market volatility and the economic slowdown caused by the virus crisis. But they are also on the receiving end of huge bailouts and support from central banks and regulators.

The HSBC board said it has cancelled the fourth interim dividend and will "make no quarterly or interim dividend payment" or "undertake any share buy-backs" until the end of 2020. "The board regrets the impact this cancellation will have on our shareholders," HSBC said in a statement.

The Asia-focused bank axed 35,000 jobs in February and posted slumping annual profits for last year. Standard Chartered said it had made a similar decision to suspend its share buy-backs programme after "careful consideration" following the PRA request.

It added that the final dividend of 2020 will take into account the financial performance of the group for the full year and the medium-term outlook at that time. Both banks are expecting their first quarter results near the end of April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Loan moratorium: Most pvt banks go for "opt-in" option

Most of the private sector lenders have decided to go for the opt-in option on loan repayment moratorium, putting the onus on the customer to take the initiative of informing the bank of their choice to go for the three-month breather offer...

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as coronavirus crisis intensifies

U.S. stock index futures sank on Wednesday following stark predictions of a rising U.S. death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak, a day after the SP 500 ended its worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.President D...

BJP's Rahul Sinha urges Mamata to help people stranded in other states

BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to make efforts to rescue people who are stranded in other states due to the lockdown because of coronavirus crisis. Sinha was of the view t...

Bangkok to close parks as Thailand's coronavirus cases rise

The Thai capital of Bangkok will close all parks as it tightens measures to rein in a coronavirus pandemic by limiting peoples movements, a city hall spokesman said on Wednesday.Nearly half of the 1,771 infections in the southeast Asian nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020