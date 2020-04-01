Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citing higher risks, commodity brokers urge Sebi to increase trading hours till 11:30 pm

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:05 IST
Citing higher risks, commodity brokers urge Sebi to increase trading hours till 11:30 pm

The Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) has written to markets watchdog Sebi seeking restoration of trading hours till 11:30 pm to contain market volatility and cap their losses. In a letter to Santosh Kumar Mohanty, executive director and whole-time director of Sebi, CPAI national president Narinder Wadhwa said the request is based on an opinion poll of its members who overwhelmingly voted for restoration of the original trading timing till 11:30 pm.

After the imposition of a nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Sebi had reduced the trading hours on commodity markets to 9 am-5 pm from the earlier 9 am-11:30 pm to help exchange employees and traders practice social distancing. However, the shortened trading hours, the association claimed, have increased their risks and thus, the possibility of losses.

Citing the outcome of the members' survey, Wadhwa said as much as 69 per cent of them want the trading hours to be restored till 11:30 pm. "Moreover, many members are of the opinion that the reduced trading hours are depriving their clients and other market participants from accessing the market when trading and volatility peaks on global commodity exchanges, posing greater risks of adverse gap-up or gap-down opening in the domestic market that open at 9 am the following day," the letter, seen by PTI, said.

"In view of this, we request Sebi to consider restoring the trading hours to 11:30 pm as soon as it deems possible," it said. The association lauded Sebi for taking measures to reduce compliance burden, easing operational procedures, extending deadlines, and for its regular advisories to the states which gradually facilitated issuance of curfew passes for staff of broking entities to reach office.

"These measures have bolstered the confidence and morale of the broking fraternity in running the business and providing the services to the clients," it said. Following the shortening of trading hours, the largest commodity exchange MCX had last week told PTI that the volume on its platform had more than halved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases rise to 152 in Delhi

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 152 on Wednesday after 32 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the chief ministers office said. These 152 cases, include 53 people who took part in a religious congrega...

Over 6.75 lakh migrant workers have received shelter in homes set up by state govts: Home Ministry

Over 6.75 lakh migrant workers have received shelter in 21,486 homes set up by states and union territories to contain their movement during the countrywide lockdown announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Home Ministry said on ...

PM thanks SC judges for contributing to PM-CARES fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked judges of the Supreme Court for contributing to the PM-CARES fund set up to tackle the threat arising out of coronavirus. All the 33 judges of the top court, including the Chief Justice of I...

Mamata urges PM to sanction Rs 25,000 cr for Bengal, says state's finances in 'dire' situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to sanction Rs 25,000 crores for West Bengal and release the funds still due to the state saying that the states finances are in dire situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020