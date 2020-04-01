Anticipate certain delays in product deliveries during lockdown: Divi's Labs

Active pharmaceutical ingredients firm Divi’s Laboratories on Wednesday said it anticipates certain delays in deliveries of its products to customers due to supply chain disruptions during the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak. "We are currently experiencing some supply chain disruptions during this lockdown period. We are working relentlessly to minimise disruptions in our production and supply schedule," Divi's Labs said in a filing to the BSE.

Even though the company has put in place a business continuity plan, due to the restriction in the movement of goods and employees, "we anticipate certain delays in the deliveries of our products to our customers," it added. The company has ensured essential staffing for business continuity while following social distancing guidelines and adopted ‘Work from Home’ for other staff, wherever possible..., Divi's Labs said.

"We remain committed in supporting the government to the best of our ability while remaining committed to the health and safety of our employees and their families," Divi's Labs MD Murali K Divi said. Shares of Divi’s Laboratories closed at Rs 1881.50 per scrip on BSE, down 5.34 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.