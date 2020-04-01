CCI approves JV between Adani Green Energy and Total S.A. in power generation

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves the formation of Joint ventures between Adani Green Energy Limited and Total S.A. in the business of power generation through solar energy in India.

The proposed combination envisages Adani Green Energy Limited transferring certain of its subsidiaries to a newly incorporated company (JV). Subsequently, Total S.A. would directly or indirectly acquire 50% of the equity share capital of the JV.

Total S.A. is the ultimate parent entity of the Total Group. Total Group is an international integrated energy producer with operations in every sector of the oil and gas industry. Total Group is also involved in renewable energy and power generation sectors in India.

The Target Companies are active in the business of power generation through solar energy in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.