Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPPA asks state, UT govts to ensure availability of PPEs, masks, testing kits, ventilators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:06 IST
NPPA asks state, UT govts to ensure availability of PPEs, masks, testing kits, ventilators

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Wednesday asked the state and UT governments to ensure availability of essential medical equipment such as personal protective equipments (PPEs), masks, gloves, testing kits and ventilators. In a letter to the chief secretaries of all state and UT governments, NPPA Chairperson Shubhra Singh said the government has notified all drugs as medical devices.

"Thus, all medical devices (around 5,000 devices) have come under the jurisdiction of regulatory supervision for quality control and price monitoring. This is a major tool in fight with the emerging situation due to COVID-19," the letter said. It asked them to provide by April 5 the production capacity of these medical devices in the state and number of procurement orders issued by the state government, government hospitals, other healthcare establishments, state public sector undertakings, co-operatives and private health services.

The letter also asked the chief secretaries to provide stock-in-hand at government hospitals, other healthcare establishments, state public sector undertakings, co-operatives and private health services. It also asked them to provide details about stock-in-hand at retailers level and action to be taken by state government to meet out the emerging requirement in response to COVID-19.

The letter asked them to assess the requirements of state governments for PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators for next two months, their current availability, shortfall and proposal to address shortage..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

352 Indian migrant labourers working in Nepal kept at hostel

Around 352 Indian migrant labourers working in Nepals Birgunj have been kept at a hostel of Thakur Ram College. Indias Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has suspended all passenger movements through all immigration land check posts at the India-...

Tablighi Jamaat has put country in trouble: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that the Tablighi Jamaat has put the country in trouble by allowing a gathering at its headquarters in Delhi. The Tablighi Jamaat has damaged the country, according to the media reports whi...

Democrat Sanders calls on Wisconsin to postpone Tuesday primary

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Wednesday called on Wisconsin to postpone its April 7 primary, citing the risk from the novel coronavirus.People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 1...

Rajasthan jail inmates can now communicate with family members through video call

Amid a nationwide lockdown to end the spread of novel coronavirus, the Rajasthan Prisons Department has introduced an initiative to enable jail inmates in the state communicate with their family members through video call. The department in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020