Lockdown Day 8: Crackdown on gatherings gather pace, but troubles mount for people

With a sharp spike in the COVID-19 tally, authorities on Wednesday stepped up their crackdown against violations of the ongoing nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the pandemic, even as troubles mounted for people with supply of goods getting sparse and economic activities being hit hard. As the 21-day nationwide lockdown entered the eighth day, experts and executives at various companies warned that the worst is yet to be seen for corporates and the job market as there is expected to be a prolonged impact on the overall economy of the country.

A number of automakers on Wednesday reported massive drop in sales for March. These included Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Toyota Kirloskar Motor. An industry report also said that demand for cement is expected to be muted in the near-term owing to exodus of labourers from construction sites following the nationwide lockdown, while another report flagged challenging time for the shipping sector.

Apollo Tyres said it has extended shutdown of its plants in Kerala, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu till April 14 due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, while drungmaker Divi's Labs said it anticipates certain delays in product deliveries during the lockdown. While several companies across industries have already announced pay cuts and job reductions due to the lockdown, daily wagers and contract labourers have virtually been rendered without any means to earn their livelihood.

Even in the film and TV industry, thousands who get paid daily have been hit hard with all shootings being cancelled. Several hiring firms have said there has been a huge surge in the job search activities, while a study by hiring site Indeed showed that job searches related to remote working have witnessed a jump of over 261 per cent amid the lockdown.

Air carrier GoAir has told its staff that a portion of their March salary has been deferred to April, days after it announced a pay cut for all the employees. Industry body FICCI wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to help aviation firms, saying many airlines were at the bring of bankruptcy as their cash reserves are "running down quickly" as planes are grounded amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While some respite came for people having taken loans from banks with several lenders initiating steps to provide a three-month moratorium on EMI payments, but experts said it is unlikely to bring much relief to the borrowers hit by COVID-19 lockdowns as they will have to bear the extra cost of interest and a longer repayment period. Amid supply of household goods getting sparse, truckers body, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) said only 5 per cent of around 90 lakh trucks across India are plying on the roads at the moment due to shortage of drivers and labourers at loading and unloading points, thereby severely hampering transportation of goods.

Several retailers, however, said there is enough stock of essential items and groceries if people do not resort to panic buying, though some organised players put caps on items that a consumer can purchase during the lockdown. In the meantime, enforcement authorities have stepped up their crackdown against those violating the lockdown after a huge religious gathering in the national capital emerged as a major epicentre for spread of the deadly coronavirus, for which nearly 1,900 people have so far been tested positive and at least 55 have died.

While the Union Health Ministry urged people to avoid attending religious gatherings and other such events, police had to use force after about 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district. In Maharashtra, police has begun using drone cameras to locate people venturing out, specially migrant workers going from one place to another.

With the migrant workers being the worst hit, the Union Health Ministry called for providing a social protection to them, saying they are prone to social, psychological and emotional trauma in lockdown situations. At some places, authorities resorted to unusual punishments as well.

In a Maharashtra village, the panchayat announced donkey parade for those stepping out of homes. On the other hand, Gujarat Police were seen using their band to lift the spirits of people amid the coronavirus crisis and to send across a message to stay strong and fight the challenging times with patience.

In Begaluru, tipplers facing a long dry phase in view of coronavirus lockdown fell prey to April Fool's day prank on social media that liquor outlets will open for a day on Wednesday and thronged a shop in Karnatakas Gadag town, only to be driven away later. People from various corners of the town queued up at a liquor shop, but got to know later it was a April 1 (April Fool's day) prank.

In Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, two men died after allegedly consuming surgical spirit as a replacement for alcohol. A 60-year-old man feigned his own death so that he and his friends could reach their homes in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in an ambulance, but ran out of luck when a police party recorded their temperature and found him to be alive.

Several people also lodged their complaints with the central government's new public grievance redressal platform against those not adhering to the lockdown. Other such grievances included "garbage not being collected" and "supply of basic necessities affected"..

