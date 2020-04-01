Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 300 economists, social scientists seek 4-fold hike in payout to vulnerable

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:34 IST
Over 300 economists, social scientists seek 4-fold hike in payout to vulnerable

Over 300 economists, academics, social scientists and past civil servants have urged the prime minister and chief ministers to take urgent steps to ameliorate the impact on the Covid-19 lockdowns on the vulnerable sections by increasing their monthly sustenance support to at least Rs 6,000 per family. Those who made the collective appeal to the prime minister and the chief ministers under the aegis of the Delhi-based Indian Society of Labour Economics include Abhijit Sen, Jean Dreze, Prabhat Patnaik, Deepak Nayyar, Ajit Ghose, Jayati Ghose, SK Thorat, Rakesh Mohan, Ashok Gulati, Bina Agarwal, NC Saxena, Sujata Rao and Meghnad Desai, among others.

These economists, social scientists, leaders of labour organisations and former civil servants have appealed for "increasing the minimum central and state contribution to at least Rs 6,000 per month to each woman member of the family in the next three months and the Centre bearing the major portion". They also said all the states should ensure that at least 10 kg free rations per person per month, along with other necessary items, is available for all eligible households, which means three-four-fold increase of the current short-term relief package for impacted informal workers.

Welcoming the Centre's Rs 1.7 trillion package and various measures taken by the states, the signatories to this letter, a copy of the same with the PTI, they have proposed urgent additional measures that are required to address the critical gaps that exist in the short-term relief measures announced so far by increasing the package by three-four times. The letter says "cash transfer of Rs 6,000 per month to each household that doesn't have a person in formal employment or is not a tax-payer. The estimated burden of about Rs 3,60,000 crore for three months to be borne principally by the Centre but shared between the Centre and states".

On the food and subsistence requirements, they point out that 10 kg cereals and other essential items per person per month free of cost through the PDS and food for the homeless and most distressed, to meet the basic food requirement of the poor in the informal economy who have lost jobs and incomes. They also called for ensuring the contract employees are retained by public sector units and also pay them full wages. There also has to be a scheme to compensate the unorganised and MSME sector workers by paying them wages during the lockdown.

They have called for providing ex-gratia payments and to ensure that no needy person/household remains outside the social protection net being created to cope with the current calamitous conditions. On those fleeing the cities and got stranded midway- there are 40-50 million seasonal/circular migrants in construction, manufacturing, transport/travel industries and are currently without employment and want to head back to their villages, with their accompanying family members and warned that the numbers will increase as the lockdown extends.

They also called for measures to ensure safe harvesting and post-harvesting activities in villages by procurement at MSP and enhanced storage by the FCI and state agencies to prevent a famine-like condition from evolving. Finally, they also appealed for ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the front-line workers, including those engaged in essential services on behalf of governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jaipur, 11 of the attended Jamaat gathering in Delhi

Twenty-seven fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday and 11 of them had attended a Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, the countrys biggest COVID-19 hotspot, pushing the total count of infected people in the sta...

PM Modi urges people to follow Ayush Ministry's protocol to stay healthy amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to look at the Ayush Ministry protocol for strengthening bodys immunity at a time when there is a threat of the spread of coronavirus and said there are many things in the protocol whic...

VP Naidu greets people on eve of Ram Navami

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted the nation on the eve of Ram Navami, saying he prayed for courage for people to collectively combat the major challenge of coronavirus that the world is facing. On this auspicious occasio...

COVID-19 fight hits top gear; Nationwide search for thousands of Tablighi-linked suspects as tally crosses 1,900

In a sweeping nationwide hunt, authorities across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat congregation, the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in India, as more than 450 fresh cases of infection emerg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020