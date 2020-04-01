Left Menu
Lockdown: 560 foreigners flown to Paris, Frankfurt from Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:14 IST
As many as 560 foreigners were flown to Paris and Frankfurt in two different flights from the Goa international airport on Wednesday amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The Goa airport of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) tweeted on Wednesday evening that the ninth relief flight (from the state) took off for Paris with 246 passengers and two infants. It was a Qatar Airways flight, it said.

It was the third relief flight from the airport on Wednesday, it added. "In all, 1,831 adults and 14 infants were sent home till date," it added.

On Wednesday morning, the eighth relief flight from Goa airport took off for Frankfurt via Mumbai with 314 passengers in a chartered Air India flight, it added. The Travel and Tours Association of Goa (TTAG), the apex body of the tourism industry in the stat, has said that 1,500 to 2,000 foreigners were stranded at the beach destinations in the state, who were being evacuated through different flights.

