Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global economy could shrink by up to one percent in 2020 due to COVID-19

The DESA briefing finds that millions of workers are at risk of losing their jobs as nearly 100 countries close their national borders.

UN | Updated: 02-04-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 09:21 IST
Global economy could shrink by up to one percent in 2020 due to COVID-19
Against that backdrop, UN-DESA is joining a chorus of voices across the UN system calling for well-designed fiscal stimulus packages that prioritize health spending and support households most affected by the pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNCTAD)

The global economy could shrink by up to one percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and may contract even further if restrictions on economic activities are extended without adequate fiscal responses, according to an analysis released today by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

The DESA briefing finds that millions of workers are at risk of losing their jobs as nearly 100 countries close their national borders. That could translate to a global economic contraction of 0.9 percent by the end of 2020, or even higher if governments fail to provide income support and help boost consumer spending.

Struggling service industries

According to the forecast, lockdowns in Europe and North America are hitting the service sector hard, particularly industries that involve physical interactions such as retail trade, leisure, and hospitality, recreation, and transportation services. Collectively, such industries account for more than a quarter of all jobs in these economies.

As businesses lose revenue, unemployment is likely to increase sharply, transforming a supply-side shock to a wider demand-side shock for the economy. The severity of the impact will largely depend on the duration of restrictions on the movement of people and economic activities and on the scale and efficacy of responses by national treasuries.

Against that backdrop, UN-DESA is joining a chorus of voices across the UN system calling for well-designed fiscal stimulus packages that prioritize health spending and support households most affected by the pandemic.

"Urgent and bold policy measures are needed, not only to contain the pandemic and save lives but also to protect the most vulnerable in our societies from economic ruin and to sustain economic growth and financial stability", said Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

Spillover to developing countries

Today's analysis also warns that the adverse effects of prolonged economic restrictions in developed economies will soon spill over to developing countries via trade and investment channels. A sharp decline in consumer spending in the European Union and the United States will reduce imports of consumer goods from developing countries.

Developing countries, particularly those dependent on tourism and commodity exports, face heightened economic risks. Global manufacturing production could contract significantly, and the plummeting number of travelers is likely to hurt the tourism sector in small island developing States, which employs millions of low-skilled workers.

The UN civil aviation body, ICAO, welcomed the commitment by leaders of the G-20 industrialized nations late last week indicating that bold fiscal support was needed to safeguard the global travel industry, in order to aid the global recovery in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the decline in commodity-related revenues and a reversal of capital flows are increasing the likelihood of debt distress for many nations. Governments may be forced to curtail public expenditure at a time when they need to ramp up spending to contain the pandemic and support consumption and investment.

Elliot Harris, UN Chief Economist and Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Development, said the collective goal must be a resilient recovery that puts the planet back on a sustainable track. "We must not lose sight of how it is affecting the most vulnerable population and what that means for sustainable development," he stressed.

'The alarms raised by UN-DESA echo another report, released on 31 March, in which UN experts issued a broad appeal for a "large-scale, coordinated, comprehensive multilateral response" amounting to at least 10 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP).

Shared responsibility, global solidarity

The document, titled "Shared responsibility, global solidarity: Responding to the socio-economic impacts of COVID-10," describes the speed and scale of the outbreak, the severity of cases, and the societal and economic disruption of the coronavirus.

Secretary-General António Guterres launched the report with a dire warning about the scope of the crisis. "COVID-19 is the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations," he stressed, noting that the virus is "attacking societies at their core, claiming lives and people's livelihoods."

The UN chief underscored the importance of focusing on the most vulnerable by designing responses that, among other things, provide health and unemployment insurance and social protections while also bolstering businesses to prevent bankruptcies and job losses.

The recovery from COVID-19 must lead to an economy focused on building inclusive and sustainable economies that are more resilient in facing pandemics, climate change, and the many other global challenges, he added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Lee Min-ho’s ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ in controversy before its premiere

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Health response to COVID-19 pandemic should reach most vulnerable: UNICEF chief

Given how quickly the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading, an outbreak is looking imminent in the worlds refugee camps, crowded reception centers or detention facilities where migrant families are sheltering, the Executive Director of the UN Chi...

Cricket-Sport on TV can lift spirits during coronavirus lockdown: Morgan

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan says giving fans the chance to watch live cricket on television, even if the matches took place without spectators, would help boost morale during the coronavirus pandemic. The England and Wales Cr...

Indonesia c.bank sees rupiah heading toward 15,000/dlr by year-end

Indonesia central bank expects the rupiah to move toward 15,000 per dollar by the end of the year as the central bank and the government prevent further economic slowdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursda...

Sugar Icy Ballas advance in NBA 2K League Three For All

The all-female Sugar Icy Ballas, featuring Las Vegas Aces guard Sugar Rodgers, posted a first-round win over a team of three NBA G League players on Wednesday in the NBA 2K League Three For All Showdown. Rodgers teamed with Women in Gaming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020