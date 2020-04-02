Left Menu
Development News Edition

US trade watchdog sues over USD 13 bn Altria-Juul vaping deal

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:18 IST
US trade watchdog sues over USD 13 bn Altria-Juul vaping deal

The US trade watchdog said Wednesday it had sued Altria and Juul over a USD 12.8 billion e-cigarette deal which allegedly breached antitrust laws. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the companies made a string of agreements that eliminated competition surrounding tobacco giant Altria's acquisition of a 35 percent stake in Juul, the once high-flying vaping brand.

"For several years, Altria and Juul were competitors in the market for closed-system e-cigarettes," the FTC said in a statement announcing it had filed an administrative complaint against the pair. "By the end of 2018, Altria orchestrated its exit from the e-cigarette market and became Juul's largest investor," added Ian Conner, from the FTC's bureau of competition. "Altria and Juul turned from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition and sharing in Juul's profits." In late January, Altria, the owner of Marlboro and other leading cigarette brands, slashed the value of its stake in Juul as the e-cigarette company faced lawsuits and a regulatory crackdown.

Altria announced the $4.1 billion write-down on its Juul investment, which followed a similar move in October that whacked $4.5 billion off the value on its books. The tobacco giant announced the $12.8 billion deal for a 35 percent stake in Juul in December 2018, a time when Juul's e-cigarette business was seen as a promising venture to counter weak demand for traditional tobacco products.

But last year, Washington DC and the state governments of California and New York all sued Juul for targeting youngsters with its marketing campaigns. Vaping came under additional scrutiny last year because of a health scare over cases of severe and sometimes deadly lung ailments, although that was later linked to a substance used in cannabis products.

The FTC alleged that as competitors, Altria and Juul monitored each other's e-cigarette prices closely and raced to innovate. According to the watchdog, Altria also leveraged its ownership of leading brands across tobacco categories to secure favorable shelf space at retailers throughout the United States.

Altria said it would defend the Juul deal. "We believe that our investment in Juul does not harm competition and that the FTC misunderstood the facts," Murray Garnick, Altria's Executive Vice President and General Counsel, said in a statement on the company's website.

"We are disappointed with the FTC's decision, believe we have a strong defense and will vigorously defend our investment."(AFP) RUP RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: 48 people test negative for coronavirus

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said 48 suspected COVID-19 patients in the state have tested negative for the infection. So far, five people have tested positive for coronavirus in the coastal state.Swab samples of 48 suspect...

Rajnesh Oswal takes oath as J-K High Court judge

Rajnesh Oswal took oath as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday, the first one to do so under the Indian Constitution. High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal administered the oath to Oswal in the central hall of the court c...

Senior govt officials to visit Arunachal districts to monitor healthcare facilities

Arunachal Pradesh government has directed senior officials of the rank of secretary and commissioner to visit various districts to monitor healthcare facilities and review the supply of essential commodities in view of COVID-19 pandemic and...

More than a quarter of UK firms cut staff as coronavirus hits-ONS

More than a quarter of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis began to hammer the countrys economy, a survey published on Thursday showed.Over a quarter 27 of responding businesses said they wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020