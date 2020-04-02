Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI plans to conduct special flights to London to fly out stranded foreigners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:52 IST
AI plans to conduct special flights to London to fly out stranded foreigners

Air India is planning to conduct multiple special flights to London between April 4 and April 7 to fly out foreigners stranded in the country amid the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, said senior officials on Thursday.  India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 and all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period. However, cargo flights and flights specially permitted by the aviation regulator DGCA can operate during this time period. Senior Air India officials said the national carrier will conduct four flights on Delhi-London route between April 4 and April 7.

The officials added that the national career will also be conducting flights on Mumbai-London route on April 5 and April 7. In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday, one of the airline's pilot unions had alleged that crew members of Air India are being provided with substandard, ill-fitting and flimsy personal protective equipment (PPE) on flights that are being operated amid coronavirus pandemic to either bring Indians from abroad or take foreigners to their countries.

The Executive Pilots Association (EPA) stated, "Our pilots and cabin crew are being provided substandard, ill-fitting and flimsy PPE that tear/disintegrate easily on rescue flights. Sanitizers are not provided in sufficient quantities and disinfection processes are short of industry best practices. The EPA also told Puri that their flying allowances, which comprises almost 70 per cent of their total salary, have not been paid since January this year.

Air India has already conducted special flights to Israel and Germany to fly out foreigners stranded in India amid the lockdown. Till now, 1,914 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus while 50 people have died due to it in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: 48 people test negative for coronavirus

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said 48 suspected COVID-19 patients in the state have tested negative for the infection. So far, five people have tested positive for coronavirus in the coastal state.Swab samples of 48 suspect...

Rajnesh Oswal takes oath as J-K High Court judge

Rajnesh Oswal took oath as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday, the first one to do so under the Indian Constitution. High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal administered the oath to Oswal in the central hall of the court c...

Senior govt officials to visit Arunachal districts to monitor healthcare facilities

Arunachal Pradesh government has directed senior officials of the rank of secretary and commissioner to visit various districts to monitor healthcare facilities and review the supply of essential commodities in view of COVID-19 pandemic and...

More than a quarter of UK firms cut staff as coronavirus hits-ONS

More than a quarter of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis began to hammer the countrys economy, a survey published on Thursday showed.Over a quarter 27 of responding businesses said they wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020