Domino s Pizza-ITC Foods to make home delivery of essentials

Dominos Pizza, in partnership with ITC Foods, on Thursday announced the launch of Dominos Essentials to deliver essential items at home in view of the lockdown imposed owing to the spread of coronavirus. The delivery infrastructure of Dominos would be leveraged to help customers order everyday grocery essentials," a joint statement said.

A combo pack of Aashirvaad Atta and spices including chilli, coriander and turmeric powder would be available on Dominos app starting today (Thursday), it said. The service would be available for consumers first in Bengaluru and then in the cities of Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.

To avail of this service, customers need to use the latest version of the Dominos app and click on Dominos Essentials section. Customers would then be able to select the combo pack and use digital payment mode to complete the order.

Dominos Safe Delivery Expert would follow the Zero Contact Delivery practice to deliver the package. This service method would ensure that customers receive their order without coming in contact with the Safe Delivery Expert, the statement added.

