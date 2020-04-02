Škoda Auto Volkswagen India pledges Rs 1 cr for setting up coronavirus treatment facility

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd on Thursday said it has pledged Rs 1 crore towards setting up dedicated 1,100 beds facility for treating coronavirus patients with Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. The contribution is made towards essential medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and patients fighting COVID-19, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) said in a statement. Besides, the company will donate over 35,000 sanitisers to Sassoon General Hospital (Pune), Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (Mumbai) and Government Hospital (Aurangabad) and distribute over 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region, it added.

The company further said it is also producing reusable face shields within the Chakan factory which will distributed amongst healthcare providers treating COVID-19 patients. It has obtained the approval from Dean of Maharashtra state government-run Sassoon General Hospital Dr Ajay Chandanwale. "The face masks produced by SAVWIPL have been certified by the team for indoor and outdoor use, will be used in ICU while doing procedures and for COVID-19 OPD consultation. The transparent sheet that forms the shield, can be sanitized after 6-8 hours before reuse," it said.

The company is also lending support to Annamitra Foundation which will be distributing 50,000 food packets to the needy people in and around Aurangabad till the lockdown is lifted. It is also looking at utilising its global supply chain capabilities to organise essential medical supplies that India needs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the company added. "Our parent company, ŠKODA AUTO a.s. in collaboration with the Czech Technical University, Prague, has developed and producing reusable FFP3 respirators for hospitals using 3D printers," it said.

The Volkswagen Group, of which the company is a part of, is organizing medical materials including face masks, gloves, disinfectants, clinical thermometers, protective goggles and protective clothing – which is to be made available to medical personnel providing emergency treatment and care..

