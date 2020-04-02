Lakshminarayanan is MD Sundaram Home Finance

Chennai, Apr 2(PTI): Leading non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd has appointed D Lakshminarayanan as the managing director of its subsidiary Sundaram Home Finance. Lakshminarayanan succeeds Srinivas Acharya, who had been the managing director since 2010 and was part of Sundaram Finance Group for almost four decades, a press release said.

Lakshminarayanan has been associated with Sundaram Finance Group for over a decade. In the financial year 2019, Sundaram Home Finance reported total income of Rs 1,006.27 crore and a net profit of Rs 145.48 crore.

It has 115 branches across the country.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

