Coronavirus: FMCG to liquor makers, all pitch in to make hand sanitisers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:40 IST
The soaring demand for hand sanitisers following the coronavirus pandemic has made several companies -- from FMCG players such as Patanjali, Emami, Raymond Consumer Care and Dabur to liquor makers like Radico Khaitan and Diageo -- to venture into manufacturing of the disinfectant. Recently, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had directed state governments to grant licences to distilleries and sugar companies to manufacture hand sanitisers to prevent shortage.

Besides, the ministry had also directed deodorant makers to either manufacture or bottle hand sanitisers made by sugar companies and distilleries, which lack capabilities to pack in small units consumed in the market. Raymond Consumer Care, the FMCG arm of the Raymond Group, which sells personal grooming items such as deodorant and perfume under Park Avenue brand, plans to manufacture hand sanitiser and is awaiting clearances from the government.

"At Raymond Consumer Care, we intend to make a positive contribution to India's fight against COVID-19. We are committed to creating innovative products that resonate with the needs of our consumers and we have currently developed an effective hand sanitiser," said Raymond Consumer Care spokesperson. "The commercial production of hand sanitiser is currently awaiting the government approval and it is our endeavour to make the same available across the country through our expansive distribution network," he added.

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved, which also forayed into the hand sanitiser manufacturing last week, claimed it is selling the item at below the price capped by the government. "We have already sent one million units into the market and would soon produce over one crore units to battle the spread of Covid-19," said Patanajali Ayurved spokesperson S K Tijarawala.

Last month, the government capped the maximum retail price of hand sanitiser at Rs 100 per 200 ml bottle till June 30 this year following a sharp rise in prices of this product owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Kolkata-based FMCG major Emami, which owns 'HE' brand of deodorants, also has plans to start manufacturing hand sanitisers.

"We confirm that we are getting into production of hand sanitiser," said an Emami spokesperson without specifying details. Earlier, diversified conglomerate ITC, which owns popular personal hygiene brand Savlon, had announced to manufacture hand sanitiser segment at its perfume manufacturing facility at Manpura in Himachal Pradesh.

"Addressing a larger national requirement during the Coronavirus pandemic, ITC has repurposed its recently commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Manpura, Himachal Pradesh to manufacture Savlon Hand Sanitisers. This initiative reinforces our efforts to enable enhanced production and supply of Savlon range of hygiene products in the market which is the need of the hour," said ITC Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, Sameer Satpathy. Stressing on the need to venture into manufacturing of hand sanitisers, Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Home & Personal Care Rajeev John said, "In today's world, where consumers are facing increasing health hazards due to the emergence of new viruses and pandemics, there is a growing need for getting instant and on-the-go protection." Like the FMCG firms, liquor manufactures such as Radico Khaitan and Diageo have started manufacturing hand sanitizers. According to All India Distillers' Association (AIDA), around 150 distilleries are manufacturing hand sanitisers across states in India.

"In states like UP alone 29 distilleries are producing hand sanitisers. The number of such distilleries is growing every day," said AIDA Director General V N Raina. When asked about the quantity produced by the distilleries, he said, "Some distilleries have supplied over one lakh litres in three days' time only. All over India, they must be producing over 4 to 5 lakh litres." He, however, since distilleries do not have packing facilities for small units such as 50 ml or 100 ml they are taking help of other industries.

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan, which has started manufacturing hand sanitisers from its Rampur distillery in Uttar Pradesh and other plants in southern India, has provided the first batch of hand sanitisers to primary health care authorities and hospitals in a number of states. Branded as "Radico 8PM Extra Strong Hand Sanitiser", it is available at markets in bulk and small units as well.

"Radico Khaitan decided to expand the use of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) at the company’s mother distillery in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh and at other bottling plants in different parts of the country in this time of distress," said Radico Khaitan Chief Operating Officer Amar Sinha. Before the coronavirus outbreak hand sanitiser was considered to be a very niche segment and its distribution was limited to key metro cities where it was consumed by high income groups and hospitals.

It was produced by only a handful of FMCG companies such as HUL, RB, ITC, Himalaya Drug Company and Godrej Consumers etc but the pandemic has changed the scenario..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

