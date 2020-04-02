Int'l and domestic cargo movement continues at Bengaluru airport: Official

International and domesticcargo movement continues to take place at Bengaluru airportevery day, a BIAL spokesperson said on Thursday

"Currently, the schedule does not follow a fixedpattern it is decided based on requests/ or as the needarises from various airlines. BLR Airport continues tofunction in order to be able to handle these movements," theBengaluru International Airport Limited spokesperson said

Essential commodities, depending on the need, are sent tomultiple locations, the spokespersonn said, adding someevacuation flights have gone out and continue to go basisrequests received from Consulates/ Embassies, subject to DGCAapproval.PTI GMSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

