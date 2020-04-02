Left Menu
HMSI sales up 5 pc in March at 2.61 lakh units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:40 IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 2,61,699 units in March. The company had sold 2,49,136 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 2,45,699 units, a 11 per cent increase from 2,22,325 units in March last year. HMSI closed 2019-20 fiscal with total sales of 50,31,297 two-wheelers, which includes domestic sales of 47,06,572 units and exports of 3,24,725 units.

"Despite all efforts, 2019-20 has been a challenging year in more ways than one. COVID-19 impact derailed industry's plans and has severely impacted the automobile ecosystem – right from supply chain to dealers," HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said. As a responsible manufacturer, the company is committed to taking care of all its stakeholders and society at large in these uncertain times, he added.

