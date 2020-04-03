Left Menu
Development News Edition

Endeavor Careers Launches Free Unique Digital Symposium on New Age Careers

PTI | Gujarat | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:32 IST
Endeavor Careers Launches Free Unique Digital Symposium on New Age Careers

The mentors at Endeavor innovate to interact with the top university professors from across the nationGujarat, India (NewsVoir)In a unique event planned by Endeavor Careers, a digital symposium is being organised on April 4, 2020 for the students, teachers and parents of Classes 10th, 11th and 12th. Meanwhile, top university directors and mentors will directly connect to the computer screens of thousands of such parents and students who might have questions, confusions and anxieties. Endeavor is setting an example, through this free online awareness Symposium 2020 titled – ‘New Age Careers after Class 12th - 2020 and Beyond’, that Corona cannot defeat the career dreams of the students. In the current time of crisis, it becomes all the more imperative to come forward and deliver authentic information on the various courses available, their eligibilities, admission processes and placements. Endeavor, the most trusted name in competitive exams for 15 years and recognised for inspiring students on its principle of ‘Dream, Endeavor, Achieve’, has ensured that thousands of students achieve their dream of studying at Ivy League institutes in India and abroad. As a part of this mission, Endeavor has organised a webinar, which is the need of the hour. Here’s why: In India, a little over 1.5 crore students appear for their HSC (12th) exams every year, with not more than 5 per cent of the students being aware about the career options after their graduation streams. Awareness quotient for various courses is way too less, not only in the students, parents as well as teachers. It is pertinent to mention that 2020 admission season has further posed challenge to students due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 and there is confusion regarding exam dates, institute calendar and preparations for entrance exams. To address the information asymmetry and help students, parents and teachers, Endeavor has launched ‘Symposium 2020 - Connecting Students, Parents and Institutes’, a webinar series to bridge the gap and educate the students and help them in their endeavor of pursuing their dream career, which has to start with making the right and informed decision. The same shall be achieved through this symposium. In this first edition of Symposium 2020, top speakers from eminent institutes will guide and mentor students, parents and teachers alike. The prestigious speakers for the event happening on April 4, 2020, include, Dr. Radha Ladkani, Programme Chair, IPM-IIM Indore, Dr. Adya Sharma, Director, SCMS, SIU Pune, Dr. S. Shanthakumar, Director – GNLU and Dr. Parag Patel, Associate Dean – UG Programs, Ahmedabad University. Post the online knowledge enhancement session, each speaker guest will be solving the queries raised by the students, teachers and parents. The updates about the event and its registration are available on the official website of Endeavor - www.endeavorcareers.com/symposium. Image: Endeavor Careers unique digital symposium PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police comes up with 'Neki Ki Charpai' to help people in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Police on Saturday came up with Neki ki Charpai to distribute food to people at a Ghat on the banks Ganga in Haridwar amid countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus spread. The state police have put some food packets at Har ki Pau...

Fighting in Libya worsening with COVID-19 now bringing new threats, UNHCR warns

One year since the launch of a military offensive in Tripoli, Libya, fighting is further worsening with COVID-19 now bringing new threats, warns UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.More than 300 civilians have been killed and 150,000 others displa...

Endeavor Careers launches free unique digital symposium on new age careers

Gandhinagar Gujarat India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir In a unique event planned by Endeavor Careers, a digital symposium is being organised on April 4 for the students, teachers and parents of Classes 10th, 11th and 12th. Meanwhile, top universit...

I told PM I am sad about people throwing stones at policemen and doctors: Hima Das

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das on Friday expressed sadness at incidents of attacks on police personnel and doctors trying to discharge their duties during the country-wide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A DSP in Assam Police, Das ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020