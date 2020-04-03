US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as record jobs growth ends

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as the novel coronavirus brought the longest U.S. employment expansion on record to an abrupt end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.51 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 21,285.93.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.98 points, or 0.47%, at 2,514.92. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.04 points, or 0.13%, to 7,477.27 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

