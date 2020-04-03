Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil firms delivering over 60 lakh LPG cylinders daily during lockdown: Pradhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:21 IST
Oil firms delivering over 60 lakh LPG cylinders daily during lockdown: Pradhan

PSU oil firms are delivering an average over 60 lakh LPG cylinders daily to consumers during the nationwide lockdown to feed household cooking needs, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday as he pushed companies to prepare to deliver three free cylinders to over 8 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries. Pradhan interacted with dozens of district nodal officers of Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) over video-conferencing to access the distribution of LPG cylinders in districts following the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent 21-day nationwide lockdown, an official statement said here.

The district nodal officers (DNOs) of oil marketing companies are responsible for LPG deliveries in their assigned areas. "Appreciating the efforts of DNOs and their teams, Pradhan said that in this time of unprecedented crisis, the LPG teams of the companies have risen to the occasion and delivered the cylinders on time despite so many restrictions and health hazards," the statement said.

He said that due to the COVID-19 crisis and the nationwide lockdown, the consumption and demand of cylinders have gone up. "The OMCs (oil marketing companies) are delivering on an average 50-60 lakh cylinders daily, and are playing an important role in the national fight against Covid-19," it said.

Pradhan asked the three oil marketing companies to now gear up to provide 3 free cylinders to over 8 crore Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries over the next 3 months. He asserted that 15 port terminals, 195 LPG bottling plants and the transportation network are currently operating everyday despite lockdown, ensuring sufficient availability and uninterrupted supplies of LPG products in the country.

The government had last month announced free cooking gas to PMUY beneficiaries, who are poor women who got free cooking gas connections since 2016, as part of the economic stimulus to deal with the lockdown. Three 14.2-kg LPG cylinders come together with free foodgrain and cash for the poor. Pradhan said advance funds are being provided to the LPG distributors for releasing the first free cylinder, and the scheme should be implemented efficiently so that poor sections of the society do not suffer in this time of difficulty.

"The minister also called the OMCs to help the migrants and provide food to them," the statement said. "He called upon the DNOs to generate awareness among the masses and all the stakeholders about health precautions and social distancing." The DNOs reported that after the initial hiccups, things have settled down. The panic booking of cylinders, which was noticed in the initial few days of the lockdown, has stopped, the statement said adding that the waiting period of the cylinder delivery has come down.

DNOs, according to the statement, said the announcement of the special ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for LPG delivery boys and others involved in the supply chain in case of a casualty due to COVID-19, has boosted the morale of the staff at the field level..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Virus deals ends to US hiring; Europe's hospitals buckle

The coronavirus outbreak finally snapped the United States record-breaking hiring streak of nearly 10 years, while US and European medical workers struggling to save ailing patients Friday watched supplies of medicine, protective equipment ...

EXCLUSIVE-Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

Airbus is studying a sharp cut in output of its top-selling A320 plane series amid an industry-wide slowdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis, sources familiar with the matter said. Europes leading planemaker is examining scenarios inclu...

Sanitising tunnel installed in Srinagar hospital

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation SMC has installed the first decontamination and sanitising tunnel at Chest Diseases CD Hospital in the city. The sanitising tunnel was installed on Thursday.The ...

No spraying of disinfectants inside buildings, UP Fire Service chief tells staff

The Fire Service headquarters here on Friday issued guidelines for sanitization in the light of coronavirus outbreak in the country and said no spraying will be done on humans and animals.No spraying to be done on humans or animals. No spra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020