Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Driver Seva Mobile App' launched to help stranded drivers on account of lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:31 IST
'Driver Seva Mobile App' launched to help stranded drivers on account of lockdown

Supply chain optimisation platform Locus on Friday said it has launched a "Driver Seva Mobile App" to help drivers stranded during the lockdown on account of coronavirus outbreak. The app has been supported by Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an apex body of transporters that has been raising the issue of stranded drivers.

"Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in supply chain, has initiated the 'Driver Seva Mobile App' project along with Highway Delite, a travel app startup, to do its bit in easing the situation for the truck drivers who are stuck on highways due to the lockdown," the company said in a statement. It said the project is supported by the Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, in association with the AIMTC. The country-wide lockdown in India has had an impact across industries, but at the heart of it all is logistics and supply chain, it said adding drivers, who are the lifeline of this industry, have been deeply affected right now. A sizable population of drivers have nowhere to go to and not many resources to survive with, the statement said. This app aims to help drivers in the current lockdown with information regarding food, water, and safe parking near their location, across the country, it said. "Highway Delite has added more than 400 BPCL Pumps (140 BPCL Company owned pumps), 6 APML Hubs, and 30+ dhabas. The Highway Delite team is working to increase this count to 1000+ within 4 days by listing more pumps and dhabas, where food facilities will be available to drivers,” said Rajesh Kumar G, Founder, Highway Delite. “We heard from a lot of clients about their drivers being stranded on highways with nowhere to go and bleak availability of essentials like water and food. We immediately got into the act and reached out to Highway Delite to set this up. Once again, I am glad that technology is acting as an enabler in these uncertain times. We all need to come together and help each other out in the present situation,” said Nishith Rastogi, CEO and Co-founder, Locus. The statement said the petrol pump owner and dhaba owner can also update the availability of food and water on a real-time basis by logging into the same application.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

Airbus is studying a sharp cut in output of its top-selling A320 plane series amid an industry-wide slowdown triggered by the coronavirus crisis, sources familiar with the matter said. Europes leading planemaker is examining scenarios inclu...

Sanitising tunnel installed in Srinagar hospital

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation SMC has installed the first decontamination and sanitising tunnel at Chest Diseases CD Hospital in the city. The sanitising tunnel was installed on Thursday.The ...

No spraying of disinfectants inside buildings, UP Fire Service chief tells staff

The Fire Service headquarters here on Friday issued guidelines for sanitization in the light of coronavirus outbreak in the country and said no spraying will be done on humans and animals.No spraying to be done on humans or animals. No spra...

Punjab working out mechanism to procure wheat from farmers' doorsteps

The Punjab government is working out a mechanism for procuring wheat from the doorsteps of farmers to check overcrowding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The state government has already postponed wheat procurement, which is lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020