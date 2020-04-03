Left Menu
Development News Edition

China begins work to build two advanced naval frigates for Pakistan

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:04 IST
China begins work to build two advanced naval frigates for Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China has begun construction of two advanced naval ships for Pakistan as its defense industry resumed production after over two months following the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak which brought the country to a standstill. The keel-laying ceremony for the second Type 054A/P missile frigate for the Pakistani Navy was held recently at the Hudong– Zhonghua Shipyard in China's Shanghai city, Pakistan's state-run APP news agency reported on Friday.

The Type 054A multi-purpose guided-missile frigate is the mainstay of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, with 30 vessels in commission. Pakistan signed the first contract of two Type 054A/P frigates, an export version of the Type 054A, in 2017 and purchased two more ships in June 2018, the report said.

The steel cutting ceremony for the final two ships took place last November. All four frigates will be manufactured in China and delivered to the Pakistan Navy in 2021. A senior official of Pakistan Navy who attended the keel-laying ceremony said that despite the challenges, posed by COVID-19, the expertise of Hudong–Zhonghua Shipyard and Chinese contractors ensured the timely completion of this important milestone program, it said.

The Pakistan Navy said that the 054A/P frigates are equipped with a modern surface, underwater and anti-aircraft weapons and sensors. Once built, these warships will become the most technologically advanced platforms of the Pakistani Navy, which will enhance its combat capability to meet future challenges and maintain peace, stability, and balance of power in the Indian Ocean, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Fiinovation joins hands with Admitad India to help daily wage earners

New Delhi India, April 3 ANI NewsVoir In order to insulate the economic repercussions of COVID-19 on the marginalised section of the society, especially the daily wage earners, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Fiinovation has joined ...

Take help from retd doctors, medical students if COVID-19 cases see sharp rise: LG to Delhi govt

Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Anil Baijal asked the city government on Friday to take the help of retired doctors and medical students if the national capital witnesses a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the coming days, officials said. The L...

COVID-19 death toll in country rises to 62, cases to 2,547

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,547 in the country on Friday while the death toll rose to 62, registering a jump of 478 cases, according to Union health ministry data. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,322, while 162...

Dwayne Johnson sings 'You’re Welcome' while teaching his daughter how to wash hands

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has recently shared a cute video of him singing the song Youre Welcome of his movie Moana with his adorable toddler, Tiana. In the clip, The Rock shares his pre-shower routine with his adorable 1-year-old. Sharin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020