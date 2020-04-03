Left Menu
Development News Edition

MF industry asset base up marginally in March qtr; SBI MF largest fund house

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:05 IST
MF industry asset base up marginally in March qtr; SBI MF largest fund house

Mutual funds' asset base rose marginally to over Rs 27 lakh crore in the January-March quarter, with SBI MF emerging as the largest fund house. The average asset under management (AAUM) of the industry, comprising 44 players, stood at Rs 26.77 lakh crore in the October-December quarter 2019, according to data by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The asset base of the industry was Rs 24.5 lakh crore in the same period a year ago. The marginal growth of one per cent on quarter-on quarter basis comes amid high volatility in equity markets.

Among the top five fund houses, SBI MF and Nippon India MF have witnessed gain in their asset base, while the other three — HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF and Aditya Birla Sunlife MF — saw decline in their average AUMs. With an asset base of Rs 3,73,537 crore, SBI Mutual Fund has become the largest fund house in the country during the January-March quarter 2020, toppling HDFC Mutual Fund, which has an average AUM of Rs 3,69,783 crore.

The fund house has jumped from the third spot at the end of December 2019 quarter to the first position. SBI MF had an asset base of Rs 3,52,632 crore. Commenting on the performance, Ashwani Bhatia MD and CEO, SBI MF said, "Over the years, we have built robust internal systems and processes, we have the largest investment team in the industry and believe in bottom-up investing." "We encourage our teams to market the right products to customers and we believe we are in the game for the long term. Our purpose is very important for us. These have helped us achieve this milestone," he added.

HDFC MF, which is at the second position, have seen a drop in its asset base to Rs 3,69,783 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 3,82,517 crore in December quarter. This is followed by ICICI Prudential MF at the third rank with an average AUM of Rs 3,50,743.5 crore in the March quarter. It had an average AUM of Rs 3,61,506.57 crore in the December quarter.

Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, the fourth largest fund house, has seen its average AUM decreasing to Rs 2,47,522 crore from Rs 2,49,926 crore. Nippon India MF, which is at fifth position, has seen a marginal rise in its average AUM to Rs 2,04,884 crore from Rs 2,04,371 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

LTA give 20 million pound rescue package to grassroots tennis

The Lawn Tennis Association has pledged a 20 million 24 million rescue package to protect the sports grassroots in Britain during the coronavirus. Just two days after Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II, the LTA an...

SpiceJet works out deferral arrangements for foreign exchange facility

SpiceJet on Friday said it has worked out deferral arrangements with financial institutions for its foreign exchange facility. Commercial flight operations have been suspended till April 14 as part of larger efforts to prevent spreading of ...

German virus data offers 'hope' but curbs must stay, says Merkel

Latest figures which show the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in Germany are a cause for hope, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday, but warned that it was too early to relax restrictions on public life. Germany has shut schools, banne...

Putin: we want joint action on global oil markets to cut 10 mln bpd

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia wanted to see joint action on global oil markets and a production cut of around 10 million barrels per day of oil.Speaking in televised comments, Putin said Russia was ready to work with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020