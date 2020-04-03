Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India stops bookings for domestic, int'l flights till Apr 30

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 23:06 IST
Air India stops bookings for domestic, int'l flights till Apr 30
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

National carrier Air India has stopped bookings for domestic and international flights till April 30 as it awaits a decision from the government on the lockdown that ends on April 14, according to a spokesperson. No-frills carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir said they are taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15. In the case of SpiceJet and GoAir, they have started selling tickets for international flights from May 1.

An IndiGo spokesperson said bookings for international flights remain suspended. Full service carrier Vistara said it has started bookings for travel from April 15.

Commercial flights on domestic and international routes have been suspended till April 14 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections. The Air India spokesperson said bookings have now been closed till April 30 from Friday.

"We are awaiting a decision post April 14," he added. Spokespersons for SpiceJet and GoAir said bookings are open for travel on domestic flights from April 15 and for international flights from May 1.

"We continue to take bookings from April 15 onwards as of now. We will take action otherwise if there is any new notification from the (civil aviation) ministry," a Vistara spokesperson said. There was no immediate comment from budget carrier AirAsia India.

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines are free to take ticket bookings for any date after April 14. The 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Amid confusion, U.S. small business bailout program off to rocky start

A flood of loan applications from coronavirus-hit businesses inundated lenders on Friday as the U.S. government launched its 349 billion bailout fund for small and midsize companies amid widespread confusion about just how the program works...

Mother, two minor children drown in water tank in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A woman and her two minor children drowned in a water tank in this district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said. The incident was reported from the Poogal area.Saroj 25 was working in a farm and her three-year-old son Pawan and 11-month-old...

Coronavirus: Schools, colleges asked to advise students to follow Ayush ministry protocols

The HRD Ministry directed schools and colleges on Friday to advise students to follow protocols developed by the Ayush Ministry to boost immunity and light diyas and candles on April 5 as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a letter...

Bill Withers, soulful singer of 'Ain't No Sunshine,' dead at 81

Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits Lean on Me, Lovely Day and Aint No Sunshine, has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday.Withers produced nine albums, most of them written and recorded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020