CK Birla Group commits Rs 35 cr to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 13:38 IST
CK Birla group on Saturday said it will contribute Rs 35 crore to help the government fight against Covid-19 pandemic. As part of that, the conglomerate will contribute Rs 25 crore in the PM Cares fund and rest would be to support the state governments and to supply medical equipment, it said in a statement.

"The CK Birla Group, Amita and CK Birla, have made a commitment of Rs 35 crores to support the Government in the fight against COVID-19. Rs 25 crores will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund, and the remaining amount is being directed towards State Government funds and supplying equipment, masks, PPE’s," it said. Hospitals owned by the CK Birla group at Kolkata and Jaipur are working with the respective state governments.

Besides, the employees of each of the group companies are making voluntary personal contributions towards this fund, which will be added to this corpus. "The COVID-19 crisis is the defining crisis of our times, and our response, support and efforts will go a long way towards shaping our nation's ability to successfully overcome this," the group said.

CK Birla group has interests in sectors such as technology and automotive, building, healthcare and education. It owns AVTEC, Birlasoft, HIL, Orient Cement, Orient Electric and Orient Paper.

India is presently going through an unprecedented lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus. According to the latest report from the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases climbed over 2,902 and the death count at 68.

