Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus impact: I-T dept allows more time to individuals to file TDS exemption forms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 15:37 IST
Coronavirus impact: I-T dept allows more time to individuals to file TDS exemption forms

The Income Tax Department has allowed individuals to submit Form 15G and 15H for the current fiscal after June 30 for claiming exemption from TDS on interest income to mitigate the hardship of people amid the Covid-19 crisis.  Forms 15G and 15H are filed by persons whose incomes are below the taxable threshold, to seek exemption from TDS on interest income. These forms are usually submitted by taxpayers to banks and financial institutions in April. In an order, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the 15G and 15H forms submitted last fiscal will remain valid till June 30, 2020, since the Covid-19 pandemic has caused severe disruption in the normal working of almost all sectors of the economy, including banks and other institutions. It said that in such a situation, some individuals may not be able to submit the forms timely and this would result in deduction of TDS even when there is no tax liability. To "mitigate the genuine hardship" of such persons, the CBDT said: "In case if a person has submitted valid Forms 15G and 15H to the banks or other institutions for FY 2019-20, then these form 15G and 15H will be valid up to June 30, 2020, for FY 2020-21 also." While Form 15H is submitted by senior citizens, 15G can be filed by an individual whose taxable income is less than the exemption threshold.   In a separate order, the CBDT said the assessees who have filed application for issue of certificate for lower rate/nil deduction/collection of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) or Tax Collected at Source (TCS) in 2019-20 fiscal to the I-T department will now have to intimate the Assessing Officer about the pendency of issue such a certificate via e-mail. "The Assessing Officer shall dispose off the applications by April 27, 2020, and communicate to the applicant regarding the issuance/rejection of certificate vide email," the CBDT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka CM requests employers not to cut salaries of servants, drivers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has appealed to employers not to cut salaries of their maids, servants and drivers who are unable to attend work due to lockdown that has been enforced to check the spread of COVID-19. He said compas...

11 people arrested in connection with firing in Gonda

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 11 people in connection with the firing incident here in which two people were killed and four were injured.The firing took place on Friday. More details are currently awaited.The incident took place a...

Kung Fu Panda 4 cast revealed, Po vs Kai’s fight, Everything you need to know

Kung Fu Panda 3 was premiered on April 1, 2016. It has been over four years fans have been ardently waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4. The previous movies had been quite successful in the box office and built a huge fan base globally. Thats the r...

Wes Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ delayed till October

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Wes Andersons much-anticipated film The French Dispatch will now hit the theatres on October 16 this year. The Searchlight Pictures film was set to bow out worldwide on July 24 but has been postponed due to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020