MRPL donates Rs 3 crore to PM-Cares Fund

MRPL donates Rs 3 crore to PM-Cares FundPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:28 IST
Mangaluru, Apr 4 (PTI): Public sector MangaloreRefinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has released Rs 3crore to the PM-Cares Fund to support the fight againstCOVID-19
The sum was taken from the Corporate SocialResponsibility (CSR) fund of the company
The MRPL employees have also made theircontributions to the Fund, a press release from the companysaid, adding that the total salary contributed by thestaff is around Rs 1 crore.
