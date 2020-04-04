MRPL donates Rs 3 crore to PM-Cares Fund

Mangaluru, Apr 4 (PTI): Public sector MangaloreRefinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has released Rs 3crore to the PM-Cares Fund to support the fight againstCOVID-19

The sum was taken from the Corporate SocialResponsibility (CSR) fund of the company

The MRPL employees have also made theircontributions to the Fund, a press release from the companysaid, adding that the total salary contributed by thestaff is around Rs 1 crore.

