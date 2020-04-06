Left Menu
Health industry targeted by cybercriminals at all levels

Cases of ransomware have occurred in hospitals with hackers locking down systems such that patient records become impossible to access unless a ransom is paid to the criminals.

Health industry targeted by cybercriminals at all levels
This platform is an AI-based endpoint security solution that prevents breaches and provides added controls for safeguarding against sophisticated threats. Image Credit: Pixabay

The health industry is being specifically targeted by cybercriminals at all levels from small clinics to hospitals. With practices moving to video consultations and other forms of telemedicine, the risks are high.

Many businesses in the industry have not had cybersecurity training and don't have adequate systems in place.

In recognition of the temporary work scenarios that New Zealand companies are facing during the COVID-19 lockdown, Advantage and Blackberry are offering FREE access to the Blackberry Cylance endpoint protection platform for up to 2 months, to enable and secure access to corporate information. https://advantage.nz/Cylance/

This platform is an AI-based endpoint security solution that prevents breaches and provides added controls for safeguarding against sophisticated threats.

The advantage has a team available to assist with the installation despite the Coronavirus lockdown.

Blackberry Cylance:

It is simple to set up and can deploy to 1000's of devices in days.

It can be installed alongside the current antivirus software.

It is a lightweight agent with a small 1-2% CPU and ~60MB footprint.

Prevents 99%+ of attacks pre-execution.

To discuss or take up this offer, please contact Advantage today on phone 0800 358 8999 or via the website. https://advantage.nz/contact/

The Advantage team is available 24/7 for an incident response on security or infrastructure.

